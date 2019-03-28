Sometimes, the power of pocket change collected together can help a lot of people. That's a lesson learned by one group at Rockmart First United Methodist Church in recent days.
The “Adrenalines” Sunday School class at the church chose to make backpacks for area homeless as their project for 2019, and were able to do so with the 8 to 10 year old youth in the class getting together all the dimes they could find throughout the year.
Their teacher, Laura Robinson, said that “dimes are small and powerful just like them!” At the end of the year, the group comes up with community project. Five students decided to buy backpacks for homeless adults in Rockmart."
"They learned about generosity and love as they discussed the hardships faced by men, women and children without a home," Robinson added. "They spent their dimes to fill each backpack with a tarp, warm socks, a hat, toiletries, food items and other useful things based on conversations with those who will receive them."
Each pack also has a Bible and a note from the youth.
Robinson delivered them to Rockmart Homeless Initiative who will ensure they go where needed most. She encouraged all of them to continue supporting our local organizations that help those in need.
The RHI has a list of items needed as they move into spring including water, gallon zip lock bags, men’s underwear (medium and large sized), AAA and C batteries, bug spray, backpacks, tents, and tarps.
Anyone interested in making a donation can drop items off Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 225 South Marble Street, Rockmart.