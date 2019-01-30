The Rockmart police chief said previous information linking shootings last week, which left four dead, to gang-related activities was both “inaccurate and premature.”
Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said in Wednesday’s release his intention is to provide accurate information but also keep the integrity of the investigation and future prosecution of 27-year-old Daylon Delon Gamble intact.
In his statement, he said that “At this time, any previous statements or information indicating that the recent shooting that rocked the Rockmart community was in some manner gang-related would be both inaccurate and premature.”
Gamble remains in custody in Indianapolis, Indiana, on murder charges filed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following last Thursday’s shootings.
Gamble is accused of shooting five people, killing four, at two different locations in Rockmart on Jan. 24. All five people were shot in the head and Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier earlier described them akin to an “execution.”
Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, were killed at a Williamson Street home. Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, were killed at a Rome Street home. The two locations were within three blocks of one another.
Gamble fled after the shootings and law enforcement agencies went on a nationwide manhunt. They’d originally found a black Ford pickup truck which police say he had stolen shortly after the incident in Bartow County. On Sunday he was found by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The statement said law enforcement from several agencies are still on the case, but for the moment they won’t be providing any additional information on what they find “until such time that it is appropriate to do so.”
As police continue to look into the case, a 24-year-old man who was also shot continues to improve on a daily basis.
Peerless Brown, who was found shot and severely injured at the Williamson Street crime scene, is getting better by the day, Brazier said.
He said in a Wednesday update on Brown’s condition that it was likely he would soon be moved out of intensive care as he gets better.
The full text of the statement from the Rockmart Police Department is below:
In order to ensure that the public receives accurate information concerning the recent shooting incident in Rockmart, while at the same time ensuring that the investigation of the incident is not compromised in any manner, Chief Keith Sorrells issued the following statement:
“At this time, any previous statements or information indicating that the recent shooting that rocked the Rockmart community was in some manner gang-related would be both inaccurate and premature. Law enforcement from across several agencies continue to diligently investigate this tragic incident. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, future prosecution and the safety of our community, no further official information will be provided until such time that it is appropriate to do so.
In the meantime, we ask for the public’s understanding and patience as we continue our investigation and pursuit to make sure that justice is done in this tragic case.”