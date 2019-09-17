A Rockmart man turned himself in at the jail early Tuesday in connection with an incident on June 11 that took place at 1912 Maple Ave., reports stated.
Cortavious Dytre Benham, 17, of 713 Church St., is charged with felony aggravated assault. A warrant stated Benham "shot the victim with a firearm."
He remained in jail on Tuesday without bond.
Silver Creek man accused of striking son with frying pan multiple times
A 59-year-old Silver Creek man is charged with felony aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act after he reportedly struck his son multiple times with a frying pan, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Roy Lee Pitts Jr., of 162 Reeceburg Road, attacked the other man causing several cuts to his head and knee. The report stated the man will need stitches as a result of the attack.
He was released on $5,700 bond Tuesday.
Rome man turns himself in on stalking charge
Rome police say a man violated the terms of a conditional bond by making contact with a person he was court ordered not to contact, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nathan Daniel Hulsey, 30, of 102 Malone Drive, is charged with felony aggravated stalking as well as misdemeanor obstruction and giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer. He remained in jail Tuesday without bond.
Teen charged in fracas at Model High School
A 17-year-old Garden Lakes boy was in jail Tuesday night after he reportedly caused a disturbance at Model High School.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on the grounds of the school at 3252 Calhoun Road. The teen attempted to bite and hit the arresting officer and bit a male teacher, tearing his pants.
The boy is charged with the misdemeanors simple assault; simple battery on a teacher; obstruction of an officer; and disrupting a public school. Bond is set at a total of $3,900.