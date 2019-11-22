The Rockmart community gathered downtown for a big event ahead of the last week's second round game against Brooks County, which culminated in a long-awaited fireworks show in celebration of the Yellow Jackets continued success on the gridiron.
The City of Rockmart and Rockmart High School hosted a community pep rally and firework extravaganza in Seaborn Jones Park on last Thursday night.
Those in attendance included the football team, marching band, color guard, cheerleaders, and many Jacket fans. As well, several fall sports and clubs were recognized for their success in winning region and state titles this year.
The event was full of excitement with music, cheers, and guest speakers, including Rockmart’s Mayor Steve Miller. As well, Athletic Director Barry Williams, Head Coach Biff Parson, and two football seniors Reed Couch and Jourdan Rachel all shared words of encouragement and excitement for the big game in the second round of playoffs.
“It’s a great time to be a yellow jacket,” Parson said. “Anytime a community puts on a pep rally celebration like this to support our school and student athletes, you know you're in a special place.”
Parson added that he feels it’s a blessing to be a part of a community like Rockmart’s and have a student body at RHS that encourages and supports through all the various sports and activities.
“You can definitely see the love and support the community has for not only our football team, but our cheerleaders, marching band, and the other teams and groups recognized tonight,” he said.
The night ended with a big firework display over downtown Rockmart and the WZOT Radio Coaches’ Show at Knucklehead’s Cafe.
The fireworks were originally donated by Redmond to use for the Homespun Festival, but due to rainy weather, the firework show was not able to be presented at the Homespun or Riverwalk Festivals, so a decision was made to use them for the pep rally event.