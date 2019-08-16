A Rockdale County woman faces multiple felony charges in Rome after allegedly conspiring with at least three other individuals to smuggle items into the Floyd County Prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Marie Miller, 43, of 1980 Rockbridge Road, Conyers, is accused of delivering 27.4 grams of methamphetamine, 12.5 grams of marijuana and two cell phones to a location on Horseleg Creek Road on Dec. 18, 2018, where an inmate at the Floyd County Prison was to pick them up for sale to other inmates inside the prison.
The warrant for her arrest was issued last Dec. 27, nine days after the incident, however she was not picked up until Friday.
Miller is charged with felonies for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act; possession of items prohibited for an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Man charged with pushing grandmother
A Rome man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly slapped both his girlfriend and grandmother during an argument.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Dakota Joseph Godfrey, 23, 119 McGrady Road, pushed his 75-year-old grandmother for unknown reasons and then slapped her and his girlfriend during an argument.
Godfrey is charged with felony abusing an elderly person, and two separate misdemeanor charges of simple battery.
Report: Man throws table at another
A Rome man was arrested Thursday after police say he violated a conditional bond by almost injuring someone when he violated his conditional bond by coming into contact with the complainant.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Nicholas Phillip Leonard, 22, of 120 Hennon Drive, threw a table towards the victim at his listed residence causing them to fear for their safety.
Leonard is being charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor simple assault.
Woman pulled over on Dean Avenue charged with drugs
Following a traffic stop regarding reported suspended registration, police say they found drugs on a Rome woman Thursday evening.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Tatiana Kashauna Gleaves, 24, of 22 Tamassee Lane, was stopped on Dean Avenue where officers smelled marijuana. A K-9 unit was used who found THC oil.
Gleaves is charged with felony possession of Schedule I substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Report: Man stopped at road check had drugs and a gun
A Rome man's car was searched on Second Avenue early Friday morning after police reportedly smelled marijuana in his car.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Cody Benjamin Sewell, 31, 1124 Oakland Ave., was also tested for and failed a sobriety test after he was stopped. A search of his car led police to a Glock .23 under his back seat. Sewell is a convicted felon.
Sewell is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor DUI.