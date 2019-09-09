A Rock Spring man is facing recuperation time and several criminal charges after he was hospitalized following a fight that occurred at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Bryan Edward Davis, 55, of 2569 Peavine Road in Rock Spring was arrested Sept. 6 on two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, second-degree criminal damage to property, and public drunkenness.
Davis was released from jail on bond over the weekend.
Davis’ charges stem from an incident at his ex-girlfriend’s house on Sept. 2, in which he allegedly showed up intoxicated and tried to pick a fight with a group of people who didn’t back down from the confrontation.
Lieutenant George Wooten says he arrived at the woman’s residence just before 10:30 p.m. to find Davis knocked out in the yard with his face bloodied.
“Mr. Davis was lying on the ground unconscious,” Lt. Wooten said. “He appeared to have urinated on himself and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person.”
Lieutenant Wooten says he started rendering aid to Davis and called for an ambulance, reports show.
Davis, who suffered a cut above his right eye and bruising to both sides of his face, eventually woke up and claimed he decided to make a pit stop at his ex-girlfriend’s house while on his way to a sports bar.
The female resident said she was sitting outside the residence with her current boyfriend and two other males when Davis pulled up, exited his vehicle and cursed at the group before charging at them.
The woman’s current boyfriend fought back against Davis, and knocked him to the ground after landing approximately four punches, reports show.
The man added that his vehicle was vandalized the day before while it was parked at the residence, and that he believed Davis was responsible for the damage.
Due to his injuries, Davis was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., and was subsequently arrested on his active warrants from the incident four days later on Sept. 6.