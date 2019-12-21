Rock Spring Elementary kicked off Christmas Break for their students on Dec.20 by playing music as their students arrived in the morning and by dressing up as Christmas ornaments, elves, Rudolph, Yucan Corneilus, Bumble and even Eddie from the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
"We also do high-five Friday's where we get different organizations to come and give high-fives as a great way to start a kid's day. We want to be positive role models and give that little bit of encouragement in the morning times just to start their morning on the right foot," Rock Spring Elementary Principal, Kandy Gilstrap said.
"We just want to have fun for our kids. We want our kids to love coming to school, so what better way than to say hey come on in this is a great place to be! We just want to spread Christmas cheer and have fun," Gilstrap said. "We have a great staff who wants to do all they can for our students."