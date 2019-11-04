Rock Spring Elementary happenings 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 The Rock Spring Elementary Student Council helped Mrs. Clawson with Career Day visitors. Contributed Samantha Perea Ocampo and Reid Cuevas made bats at the school's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) incentive party. Contributed Jace Steele also made a bat at the PBIS incentive party. Contributed Mrs. Hobbs' class won the pumpkin contest at the Rock Spring Elementary Fall Festival and got a cotton candy party. Contributed Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rock Spring Elementary students enjoyed fall activities the week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 1. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you State and National News ACLU says it found problems with Georgia voter removal plan The 10 most vulnerable House members in 2020: Democrats dominate The 10 most vulnerable senators in 2020: Republicans play defense US, China spar at Southeast Asian regional summit Kamala Harris is betting big on going small in Iowa Ferrari to launch fashion collaboration with Armani Georgia governor unveils Medicaid plan with work requirement From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Dems Most Popular Articles ArticlesReports: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson moves to Powder Springs‘You have to do something’: horse show family circles the wagons after a devastating firePolice: Man raped girl at gunpoint in local motelWest Express thriving in new locationGSP trooper recovering after injury at crash site near Berry CollegeRome surgeon arrested in Athens released on $50,000 bondWarrant: Pair stole from elderly employerWarriors score big despite Rockmart loss: Gordon Central's Jesse Walters puts up a touchdown against Jackets defenseThe day northwest Georgia became the center of the GHSA softball universeTrick-or-treaters to brave the rain, free events still on in Floyd County Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.