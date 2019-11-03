The Ridgeland Panthers took another step toward a home playoff game with a hard-fought 31-21 win over an improved Gilmer team in Ellijay on Friday.
The Bobcats led 14-7 at the half and took a 21-7 lead well into the third quarter, only to see the Panthers outscore the home team 24-7 the rest of the way.
Jordan Blackwell, who racked up 490 combined rushing yards in his previous two games, scored on a 41-yard touchdown run, but had to leave the game with an injury.
However, twins Terrance and Torrance Roberts took up the slack. Terrance Roberts, who had over 180 yards on the ground in a win over Pickens the week before, had 140 yards against the Bobcats and scored three times on runs of 3, 4 and 24 yards to help put it away, while his brother went for a season-high 121 yards. Quarterback Chase Watkins had 39 yards in the air on 4-of-8 passing and kicker Connor Middleton would add a late field goal to ice the victory.
Ridgeland (5-4, 4-1) can win the Region 6-AAAA title with a home victory over Southeast Whitfield, combined with a Heritage victory at Northwest Whitfield, on Friday. The Panthers will still earn a home playoff bid as a No. 2 seed if they win on Friday and Northwest defeats Heritage. The Bruins would then be the No. 1 seed.
A Panther loss would drop them to a No. 3 seed for the Class 4A state playoffs.