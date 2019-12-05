AP source: Schiano could return to Rutgers after all
Greg Schiano could be returning Rutgers after all.
A source close to the New Jersey university, the coach and insiders in the football program, told The Associated Press on Wednesday night there is now optimism an agreement can be reached. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information was not authorized for public release.
“I think there is a chance of getting it done,” the source said.
The source said no talks have taken place since the university announced Sunday that an eight-year, $32 million deal — with $25 million guaranteed, along with $7.5 million to spend on coaches and football operations staff — to bring back Schiano had fallen apart.
There was a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players, who felt Schiano was the right man to revive the program for a second time. He was the coach from 2001-11 and led the Scarlet Knights to post-season bowl berths in six of his final seven seasons.
Athletic director Pat Hobbs has refused to comment on the search to replace Chris Ash since he was fired in late September. Nunzio Campanile has served as the interim coach for the last six games (1-6). The Scarlet Knights (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) finish the season Saturday at No. 12 Penn State.
Padres sign Pomeranz, get Davies, Grisham from BrewersSAN DIEGO — The rebuilding San Diego Padres rewarded free agent Drew Pomeranz for two strong months in Milwaukee’s bullpen and addressed two big needs by acquiring right-handed starter Zach Davies and lefty outfielder Trent Grisham from the Brewers on Wednesday.
They were the first big moves of the offseason for the Padres, who have lost more than 90 games for four straight seasons and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2006.
San Diego and Pomeranz — an All-Star during his brief stay with the Padres in 2016 — agreed to a $34 million, four-year contract.
The left-hander had a strong final two months of the season with the Brewers after being traded to Milwaukee from San Francisco. He was 0-1 with a 2.39 ERA in 25 games, including one start.
The Padres, last in the NL West at 70-92 this year, sent infielder Luis Urias and left-hander Eric Lauer to Milwaukee for Davies and Grisham. They’ll also send cash or another player to the Brewers, who made it to the playoffs the last two seasons.
Twins SS Polanco has ankle surgery for chronic injuryMINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and is expected to be fully recovered in plenty of time for spring training.
The Twins announced Wednesday that Polanco underwent a debridement procedure Friday in Los Angeles with Dr. Richard Ferkel to address a chronic impingement injury stemming from repetitive stress. Polanco will be able to resume baseball activities in about six weeks, the team said.
Besseling leads European Tour opener in South AfricaMALELANE, South Africa — Wil Besseling shot a 7-under 65 Thursday to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship — the European Tour’s 2020 season-opening event.
Besseling made six birdies, an eagle and just one bogey at Leopard Creek Country Club on Thursday to sit one stroke ahead of Garrick Porteous, Pablo Larrazabal and Keith Horne.
Besseling was one of the players to wear shorts in sweltering temperatures in northern South Africa, taking advantage of a decision by organizers to allow shorts in tournament play for the first time on the European Tour.
David Drysdale, last year’s runner-up, was in a group of players tied for sixth three shots off the lead. That group includes 2014 champion Branden Grace.
Four-time winner Charl Schwartzel carded a 70 on his return to action after being out for eight months with a wrist injury.
