Christina Ash of Rome makes Summer 2019 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University
Christina Ash, a resident of Rome, made the Summer 2019 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 400 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
Lorin Weaver named to President's List at Georgia College
Lorin Weaver of Armuchee, GA, has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President's List for the 2019 summer semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga.