The average person gains one pound during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday, and there are a few places where you can get moving so it doesn’t happen to you. One of those places, surprisingly enough, is a bar.
The River Dog Outpost owners, Connie and Mike Sams, host a yoga session every Saturday at 10 a.m. and it costs $12. After the session, they’ll offer you a free drink at the bar. You’ll also get to meet one of the owners’ dogs, Blu.
Connie Sams has been a yoga instructor for the last six months, according to her husband, Mike. She started out doing yoga on a paddle board.
“Our dream is to be doing this without having to do an office job for the rest of our lives,” he said. “Being a yoga instructor was the next step.”
The sessions last about an hour. Yoga is known to offer a variety of health benefits. The American Osteopathic Association says on its website that yoga can increase metabolism health, can endorse increased muscle tone, and even can help with overall mental health, as well. The outdoor area of the River Dog outposts, where the gravel lined floor has a fireplace in the middle is perfect for relaxation.
“It also helps with your cardio, believe it or not,” said Sams. "It helps all your muscles. You get really good core strength from doing yoga. It just keeps you really fit without having to touch a lot of weights and straining your bones and joints."
"I invite you to set an intention," said Connie Sams to the four attendees who came out to the session. Their dog, Blu, also participated in the session.
The two say they hope to bring a sense of community to Rome as they continue to host these sessions. "We just want to get people outside and get them happy with themselves."