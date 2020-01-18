Across from Trinity United Methodist Church off Avenue A in Rome's River District, three vacant lots sporting a variety of unsightly weeds could one day bloom into a nice group of four condominiums.
"It's just in the dream stage right now," property owner Sandra Popham, a retired Floyd County teacher, said Thursday. "Right now it's zoned Office Institutional and that zoning makes it very hard to build what we'd like to build because of the setback required."
If the 150-by-200-foot total area of the property is rezoned Urban Mixed Use, however, that would give the Pophams much more flexibility in how the space is utilized since U-M-U allows buildings to come right up to the street and not have to have off-street parking.
Although Sandra and her husband Lynn might end up selling the lots they purchased from the church about two years ago, U-M-U zoning most likely would make them more desirable to buyers.
This is what motivated the Pophams to meet with Rome-Floyd County Associate Planner Brice Wood Thursday morning.
"We just wanted to make sure we could build something nicer there if we had it rezoned," she said, explaining her husband taught construction trade classes in the county and built about eight homes throughout Rome. "The easier thing to do would be to sell the property, but then we're afraid something less nice will go in across from the church."
Wood has been busy reaching out to all the property owners in the River District who are within the Community Commercial and O-I zones in the area generally bounded by the Oostanaula River, Turner McCall Boulevard, Second Avenue and West Fifth Street to explain the rezoning option.
He and other planning department members have had two meetings this past week with a total of about a dozen property owners and private meetings with others.
In addition, about 110 letters were mailed out Friday to all property owners and business owners in the district, explaining that all River District properties not already zoned U-M-U will be presented for rezoning to U-M-U at the March 5 Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meeting at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room.
The blanket rezoning at no charge to property owners will then move to the Rome City Commission for a first reading March 9 at 6:30 p.m. and a public hearing March 23.
Property owners who do not wish their parcels to be rezoned U-M-U can opt out by either submitting a written request to the planning staff by March 5 or attending the 2:30 Planning Commission meeting that day.
It's all part of the city's goal of encouraging more diverse development across the river from downtown that will bring more people to the arts corridor and, therefore, more income to the city and area businesses.
Wood said Thursday he has yet to hear from any property owners who are flat-out against the rezoning.
"So far we've had either all positive feedback or people are simply wanting more information about it," Wood said. "Our goal is to have it all completed by April 1."
In Wood's letter dated January 16, he listed the benefits of U-M-U zoning. They include providing a wider variety of allowable uses, no setback requirements, reduced parking requirements and no minimum lot size.
Property owners who do not opt out will be saving the rezoning application fee of $250 for each parcel up to 1 acre or $350 for those up to 5 acres. That could add up fast for those who own multiple parcels and decide to rezone later at their own expense.
Wood said he's particularly interested in making sure the "gateway properties" along Fifth Avenue just on the other side of the bridge from downtown Rome are rezoned. One of those is the old STAR House alcohol rehab building and across the street are antique shops like the Yellow Door.
The 7,500-square-foot STAR House building is being sold by Davies Homeless Shelter and LivingProof Recovery in order to build new residential treatment centers for men and women in Lindale.
Rome real estate attorney Ted Corwin, whose law office is in a renovated building at 28 Bale Street that is currently zoned O-I, said he's all for the blanket rezoning because he doesn't see a down side to any of it.
"Some of the properties in this area need help, so I think this would help all properties owners in the area," Corwin said Thursday. "I would be shocked if anyone came out against it."