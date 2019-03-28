Imagine winning a 15-minute grocery shopping spree – whatever (almost) you can fit in your cart in a quarter of an hour. Part of the grand opening celebration of the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union branch in the new Food City on Highway 41 in Ringgold included a drawing for just that – 15 minutes worth of shopping in Food City, paid for by TVFCU.
The winner of the “Cartload of Groceries” drawing was Patty Wanzel, who said she can see the roof of Food City from her home. On March 11, Wanzel was ready to roll. She said she had made a dry run before her actual shopping spree and had an idea of what she wanted.
Some items were not allowed – alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, money orders, lottery tickets and pharmacy-related items. Everything had to fit in the cart and no one could help Wanzel fill it or push it.
The first items to go into Wanzel’s cart were batteries – lots of them. Next, she grabbed a number of wind chimes and some nuts. One big item was meat. “We have an upcoming church function,” said Wanzel, “so I’ll use some of the meat for that. Then I’ll share some with family and friends.”
A couple of big, non-food items Wanzel chose were an air fryer and a coffee maker. Some surprise items were a single loaf of bread and a box of salt. As she neared the end of her spree and approached the checkout line, Wanzel still had a little time on the clock. She saw a display of candy nearby and loaded bags into crevices between groceries in her heaping cart. Just before her time was up, she grabbed some drinks from the cooler by the checkout line.
Then began the process of ringing up Wanzel’s order. The grand total came to $2,614.91, recorded on a receipt that measured 10 feet long. Confetti rained down upon Wanzel, her husband Leroy, and TVFCU and Food City representatives as the last item was rung up and TVFCU vice president of branch operations Lisa Elrod paid the bill.
TVFCU is a non-profit credit union owned by its members. The credit union serves a 13-county area: Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties in Georgia, and Bledsoe, Bradley, Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie counties in Tennessee.
In order to become a member, person must live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school in, or own businesses or other legal entities in, or have immediate family or household members in, or be part of an organization in the 13-county region.
There is no membership fee. The only requirement is to open an account with TVFCU. No minimum deposit is required if the account is opened as a direct deposit or payroll deduction account and the potential new member signs up for e-statements.
Hours for the new TVFCU branch in the Hwy. 41 Food City are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday (closed 2 p.m.-3 p.m. for lunch), and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. To learn more about Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, visit their web site at tvfcu.com.