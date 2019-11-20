Like many other teams in the northwest Georgia area that suffered heavy graduation losses this past spring, the Ringgold Tigers find themselves at somewhat of a crossroads this year.
Head coach Greg Elkins has talent, but some of that talent is still unproven as past varsity experience is in short supply with this version of the Tigers.
Make no mistake. Elkins wants to win and would love nothing more than to get Ringgold back to the state tournament once more. But he also knows that with such a young team, he needs to find a way to bring his newer players along at the proper pace.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces and if we can fit them all together, we can be pretty competitive,” he said. “But we’re still trying to find a balance between the present and the future. Do we want to be successful this year? Obviously. But we also know that in the long run, our plans are to set ourselves up for future success.
“We’re going to be super young, especially depth-wise on the bench. We really only have about two guys that have any real returning varsity experience at all, so we’re going to be leaning on them a lot, especially early in the season, to lead the team and kind of set the standards and the tone.”
Those two players Elkins spoke of are seniors Logan Hullender and Chandler Johnson.
Hullender, a small forward, has been one of the top scorers for the Tigers for the past two seasons and he looks to be a go-to guy yet again this year. Meanwhile, Johnson is a guard and a player that came on strong at the end of last season. In a preseason scrimmage at Dade County back on Nov. 14, Johnson poured in 26 points and Elkins said he will be counted on to continue to score for Ringgold this year.
Two more seniors can be found in the backcourt. Tyler Camp and Dale Catlin are guards that will be valuable defensive stoppers for the Tigers and Elkins says both players bring a spark to the team just based on their effort. The final senior, Colter Long, transferred to the Tigers from Southeast Whitfield for his final season. Long will be able to give his new team productive minutes on the offensive end at small forward.
The starting point guard duties will fall to junior Daniel Fow, who is ready to show what he can do at the varsity level. Elkins said Fow is a smart player that has spent a lot of time in the offseason getting stronger and has started to become a leader on the team. Another junior, Christian Balistreri, is another solid shooter that could be a zone buster for the Tigers.
The sophomore class includes some players that Elkins believes will see quite a bit of playing time this season.
Sophomore Jordan Wideman will provide some solid minutes in the post and Elkins said he has seen a lot of positives from sophomore guard Jayden Williams. Caden Dodson is another sophomore guard looking to get into the mix.
Rounding things out for added depth is the freshmen group, which features Brevin Massengale and O’Reilly Matthews. Elkins said his rookies have good skills and good work ethics, which could translate into some varsity minutes. The Tigers have a solid overall group of underclassmen in the program and there could be a chance for others to get an opportunity at some point in the season.
“We are trying to do the best that we can this year, but we’re also looking at building for the future and with those two younger classes, that future looks pretty bright,” Elkins added. “I really like what I see from the freshmen and sophomore classes. They’re really eager to learn and we’ve got some pretty good athletes, so hopefully by the end of the year they will have grown.
“I think the (older players) know there’s going to be some bumps in the road and that they’re going to have to pull some of these (younger players) along and set the example, but I think they can do it. At the same time, I think those younger kids have done a fairly good job of leading as well. They have a willingness to work and to put in the time and I think it speaks volumes about their character.”
Elkins also said that this year’s version of the Tigers have already developed some solid team chemistry.
“To be honest, I think our strength is that they really like each other,” he explained. “They get along really well. They hang out together and they seem to genuinely care about one another. They come to practice every day with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and we don’t have to coach that. That makes our jobs a whole lot easier because we can just worry about the X’s and the O’s.”
Elkins added that the key would be bringing everyone along and finding a way to peak at the right time, which he hopes will be at the end of the season when it counts the most.
“We have to understand that there are going to be ups and downs,” he continued. “We can’t get too high or too low. We just have to come to work everyday without taking a day off.
“In the past, I’ve been really outcome-oriented, but I’m having to be a little more process-oriented this year. It’s been a learning experience for me, but I think it’s going to be good for the program. I’m excited about these kids because I like each and every one of them. They’ve been really great in practice and I think we’ll be fine. As long as we stick together and our older guys take some accountability, by the end of the year, I think we’ll be pretty competitive.”