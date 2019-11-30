The Ringgold Lady Tigers, ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A to start the season, began the 2019-20 season last week by dropping two of its first three games, albeit two very close losses against very solid opposition.
Signal Mountain girls 51, Ringgold 50
In what turned out to be a thriller at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic last Monday, the Lady Eagles got 27 points from Olivia Koontz to hold off the Lady Tigers. Koontz was 5 of 6 at the free throw line, including 3 of 4 in the final period.
Riley Nayadley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Ringgold. Rachel Akers picked up 16 points, while Sydney Pittman had 10 points and five assists.
Ringgold girls 70, Ridgeland 18
Akers scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter as Lady Tigers opened up a 20-3 lead and never looked back in a big win at Ridgeland last Wednesday.
Nayadley had 14 points in the win. Shelby Cole added 11 points. Sarah Headrick had a team-high seven rebounds, while Pittman dished out eight assists for the Lady Tigers.
N. W. Whitfield girls 48, Ringgold 45
The Lady Tigers held the visitors from Region 6-AAAA to just four points in the first quarter on Friday night. However, the Blue-and-White would not be able to hang on to the lead as a big second half by Lady Bruin standout Tionna Baker lifted the visitors from Tunnel Hill to a narrow victory in a non-region game.
Ringgold took a 25-18 lead into intermission, but Northwest would come charging back with a 20-point third quarter to forge a 38-36 lead going into the final period.
Baker scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the second half to pace the Lady Bruins.
Nayadley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Ringgold (1-2). Rachel Lopez finished with 10 points and three steals. Akers had eight points and 11 boards, while Maggie Reed added seven points.
Signal Mtn. boys 61, Ringgold 39
The Eagles jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and never trailed as they put four players in double figures last Monday at Ridgheland.
Chandler Johnson scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the Tigers, while freshman O’Reilly Matthews had two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points in his varsity debut.
Ringgold boys 68, Ridgeland 57
The Tigers trailed 47-45 going into the fourth quarter last Wednesday night, but outscored the Panthers 23-10 over the final eight minutes to claim a win on the final night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Johnson hit two big 3-pointers in the final quarter as he scored a game-high 22 points in the Tigers’ first victory of the season. Colter Long had 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter, while Daniel Fow added 10 points. As a team, Ringgold connected on 10 of 16 free throws in the final period alone.
N.W. Whitfield boys 72, Ringgold 48
In Friday’s nightcap, the Tigers trailed by just three points, 19-16, after the first eight minutes. But the Bruins would methodically extend their lead throughout each of the next three quarters to pick up the victory.
Logan Hullender paced the Tigers (1-2) with 18 points.