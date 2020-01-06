The city of Ringgold held a special swearing-in ceremony on Friday night, Jan. 3 so the newly elected Mayor and City Council members could take their oaths of office for their upcoming terms.
In Nov., Mayor Nick Millwood and Council lady Sara Clark were both re-elected to second terms, while new members Jake Haynes and Rhonda Swaney were also elected to the board.
During the ceremony, each official took the oath of office and spoke about their gratitude for the community’s choice to allow them to serve.
“I would like to thank everyone who took part in this election through casting your ballot – your voice was heard and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside each and every person our city has elected,” Mayor Millwood said.
In addition to the oaths that were taken, City Manager Dan Wright pointed out how special it is and will be to have two females serving on the City Council for the first time in the city’s history.
“We’re making history tonight in the city of Ringgold – for the first time since 1847, a 173 years, we’re going to have two ladies serving on the City Council,” Wright said. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for the city of Ringgold.”
Not only was it a great accomplishment for the female leaders, Clark took her oath a step further by having City Clerk Nicki Lundeen swear her in.
“A special thanks to this woman right here (Lundeen) because we did say we’ve got two women now on the Council, and I wanted a woman to swear me in, so I’m so grateful that she was willing to step out of her role and do that,” Clark said. “I’m excited to serve for a second term – we have a good things going on in Ringgold, a lot of growth. I think it will be an exciting next four years.”
The first meeting of the new year will take place Monday night, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Ringgold City Hall with a work session slated to take place beforehand at 6 p.m.