The Ringgold Tigers started the second half of the region schedule last Tuesday and picked up where they left off in the first half.
The Tigers — ranked No. 8 in Class AAA by ScoreAtlanta to begin the week — ran its record to 11-0 in the region following three recent victories. Ringgold has just five region contests remaining as they look for back-to-back 18-0 campaigns in 6-AAA.
Ringgold 6, Calhoun 2
The Tigers got big afternoons at the plate from Daulton Schley, Brayden Broome and Sam Mills, while they rode the arm of Holden Tucker to a win at No. 10-ranked Calhoun.
Broome doubled and scored in the second inning and repeated the feat in the third inning, following Schley’s two-run homer that gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
The Jackets pushed home a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but two final insurance runs in the top of the fifth would give Ringgold some breathing room. Schley and Broome had singles before Mills knocked in his third run of the game with a double and Broome would later score on a wild pitch.
Broome would finish with three hits on the day, while Schley added two hits as Ringgold took a two-game in the region standings. Tucker went six innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks with 12 strikeouts in the win. Wyatt Tennant walked one batter and struck out two in one inning of relief.
Ringgold 2, Haralson County 1
The Tigers got a stern test from the visiting Rebels on Thursday, but their quest for another undefeated run in 6-AAA stayed intact with a narrow victory.
Andre Tarver belted a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to put Ringgold on the board and Tucker broke a 1-1 tie with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth after the Rebels had pushed home a run in the top of the fifth.
Broome had the only other hit on the day for the Tigers.
Owen McWhorter got the start and pitched four innings of five-hit ball. He allowed just one run and struck out five batters. Mason Parker got the win in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in two innings of work, while Tennant shut the Rebels down in the seventh to collect the save.
Ringgold 10, Sonoraville 0
The Blue-and-White used a little bit of small ball early in the game and a lot of long ball later in the night to pick up a victory over the Phoenix Friday evening at Bill Womack Field.
Ringgold scored six times in the bottom of the first inning to build a lead. A walk, an error, a hit batsman and another walk set the table for Broome, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the first run of the night.
Then the bats would really get cranked up. Johnny Camillucci ripped a two-run single, followed by RBI-singles from Mills and Parker. Tennant closed out the inning with an RBI-double.
Ringgold would tack on another run in the bottom of the third on a Sonoraville error, while three solo homeruns would finish things off. Schley smacked a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth before Tennant and Tarver went yard in the sixth to close out the game on the run rule.
Mills joined Tennant as the only Tigers with two hits on the afternoon. Camillucci needed just 77 pitches to pick up the win. He scattered five hits and walked one batter in six innings, finishing with one strikeout.
Ringgold (19-4 overall) was scheduled to be back at home on Tuesday to face North Murray as Region 6-AAA play continues. The remainder of this week’s slate will see the Tigers play at Coahulla Creek on Thursday before returning home to take on Murray County on Friday. All three games will begin at 5:55 p.m.