The Ringgold Lady Tigers clinched the No. 1 seed for next month’s Region 6-AAA tournament as they swept Murray County and Coahulla Creek in straight sets in Chatsworth last Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers opened with a 25-11, 25-18 victory over the Lady Indians before taking down the Lady Colts, 25-8 and 25-9.
Bethany Thomason had eight kills, two digs, an ace and one assisted block for Ringgold. Zoie Metcalf finished with seven kills, seven aces, three digs and 34 assists. Sydney Pittman had five kills, six blocks and two aces. Jasley Brooks ended the night with five kills, six digs and three aces, while Gracie Milford served up eight aces.
Abby Roach had five kills on the evening. Melanie Severns had three kills and three blocks. Emily Ridley had five digs and one ace. Meredith Fowler finished with three aces and Makenna Mercer picked up two kills and a block.
Back at home two nights later, the Lady Tigers earned a sweep against Fannin County and Southeast Whitfield.
Ringgold opened with a 24-26, 25-20, 15-12 win over the Lady Rebels as Pittman collected nine kills and seven blocks. Metcalf recorded 21 assists to go with three kills, three aces and two digs. Severns had four kills and a pair of blocks, while Thomason added three kills, two digs and an ace.
Brooks had four digs, two kills and an ace, while Fowler served up three aces to go with one dig. Mercer (one dig, one block) and Ridley (one dig) rounded out the stats for the Lady Tigers.
Ringgold had an easier time in defeating the Lady Raiders, 25-12 and 25-18. Pittman finished with seven kills and seven aces. Brooks had five kills. Thomason picked up four kills, two aces and a dig, while Metcalf also had four kills to go with an ace, a dig and 25 assists.
Also contributing in the victory was Severns (three kills, two blocks, one dig), Ridley (two aces, one dig) and Mercer (two kills) for Ringgold (20-14, 4-0).