The Ringgold Tigers capped a 5-1 regular season with a 40-0 victory at Lakeview on Thursday.
Ringgold wasted no time in getting on the board as Sean Greene returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, while Hudson Moss added the conversion. Then, after forcing the Warriors to attempt a punt, Elijah Bradberry pounced on the ball after a bad snap to get the ball back for the offense.
The Tigers would score again on the very next play from scrimmage as Braxton Holtcamp went 20 yards for the score. Greene’s conversion run pushed the lead to 16-0.
After Lakeview came up short on fourth down, Moss found the endzone from 20 yards out just two plays later and a Ryder Fairchild 2-point run boosted the Tigers’ lead to 24-0.
Greene would add to the lead on Ringgold’s next possession as he ran one in from 30 yards out. Ryder Fairchild once again added the conversion and Zach Fow put up the final touchdown on a 10-yard run and added the conversion.
Bradberry had two tackles for loss for the Tigers. Bennett Blanks led Ringgold in tackles, including one for loss, while Fairchild, Travis Talley, and Bryce Hart also had tackles for loss in the win.
In other action from the final week of the regular season, Trion defeated Gordon Lee, 36-0, and Chattanooga Valley beat Saddle Ridge, 31-0. No other scores were reported as of press time.
The 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference football semifinals are now set for this Thursday.
East Division champion Dade will play host to West Division runner-up Ringgold, while Trion, the champions of the West Division, will entertain East runner-up Heritage.
The NGAC title game is set for Thursday, Oct. 17.