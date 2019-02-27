Ringgold sailor participates in unit exercise aboard USS Bainbridge

Seaman Trevor Dempsey from Ringgold performs maintenance on the portside king’s post aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) Feb. 10 in the Atlantic Ocean. Bainbridge is currently underway conducting COMPTUEX with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12. The components of CSG 12 embody a “team-of-teams” concept, combining advanced surface, air and systems assets to create and sustain operational capability. This enables them to prepare for and conduct global operations, have effective and lasting command and control, and demonstrate dedication and commitment to becoming the strongest war-fighting force for the Navy and for the nation. / U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Waite
