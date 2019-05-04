Ringgold High School standout and future Coastal Carolina golfer Gavin Noble picked up some more hardware on Thursday as he won the Class 3A boys’ area tournament at Field’s Ferry in Calhoun.
Noble was 2-over-par after 16 holes, but carded a birdie on No. 17 and an eagle on No. 18 to finish at 1-under for the championship. He finished in a tie for first place before taking the title on the first playoff hole. With the win, Noble earned a berth in the state tournament, May 20-21, at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell.
Harrison Haupt shot an 81 for the Tigers, followed by Christian Balistreri (90) and Jett Bridges (92). The Tigers’ score was not enough to get them to state as a team.
Class 3A Girls
At the Class 3A girls’ area golf tournament at the Elks’ Club Course in Calhoun last Tuesday, Atlanta-area private schools Westminster and Lovett took the top two spots. Westminster finished with a 267, followed by Lovett at 275. Calhoun was third with a 287. All three teams qualified for state.
Individually, Tori Owens of Murray County shot a 69 to beat Aleks Golde of Pace Academy by two strokes. LFO had just one golfer, Tea Wilson, who finished with a score of 108, while Ringgold had no players in the field.
Class 4A Girls
Both the Heritage Lady Generals and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will be returning to the Class 4A state golf tournament later this month after top-five finishes at the area tournament in LaGrange last Tuesday.
For the second consecutive season, Heritage finished as area runner-up. They carded one of their best scores of the season with a 277 behind an 88 from Lauren Self, a 94 from Caroline Bentley and a 95 from Kendall Harrell.
Central-Carroll got a 73 from low medalist Loralie Cowart and a 75 from Ansley Cowart as the Lady Lions won the tournament with a 259. LaGrange (296) and Troup (306) used their local knowledge and experience on The Fields Golf Course to take third and fourth, respectively, while the LaFayette (311) was fifth in the 12-team event.
The Lady Ramblers were paced by a 100 from Shelby Whittle. Maci Johnson shot a 103, followed by Hannah Bowman with a 108 and Emma Moore with a 123. It marks the fifth straight time that LaFayette’s girls will play in the state tournament, which will be held May 20-21 at Maple Ridge in Columbus.
Class 4A Boys
The Heritage Generals finished as runner-up, while the LaFayette Ramblers took home third place in the Class 4A boys’ area golf tournament in LaGrange last Monday.
The two schools were part of a field that included two separate regions within the classification.
Playing at The Fields Golf Course, Cartersville won the championship with a score of 298, followed by Heritage at 319 and LaFayette at 322. Both the Generals and the Ramblers automatically qualified for the upcoming Class 4A state tournament.
Chandler Burns had a 76 for the Generals. Matthew Redman carded a 77. Cain Stover had an 81 and Robert A. Lyle shot 85 for Heritage.
For LaFayette, Tyler Jackson led the way with a 75, followed by Riley Grant with a 76, Scott Smith with an 85 and Kyle Moore with an 86 to round out the team total. Jon Durham (88) and Brady Mullaly (94) also played for the Ramblers.
The Class 4A boys’ state tournament will be played at the Country Club of Columbus on May 20-21.