The city of Ringgold was presented with a check for $3,000 Monday night, Jan. 13 as part of a grant to help better the health and wellness of city employees.
During the Monday night’s City Council meeting, members of the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Local Government Management Risk Services (LGMRS) team held a big check presentation awarding the grant.
“We are pleased to present this check for $3,000 to the city of Ringgold for the Health and Well-being Grant,” said Paige Rinehart, health promotion services field representative for LGRMS.
As part of the grant process, the city designated staff accountant Gina Wilson as its Health Promotion Champion to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and to attend LGRMS High Impact Health Promotion Champion training session.
“Health and well-being of your employees is something that guys have worked on with the help of Gina back there and have a great, wonderful program running,” Rinehart said. “We really appreciate you being able to keep that going for the good of your employees and the good of your city.”
Ringgold was selected by GMA to receive one of the Employee Health & Wellbeing Incentive Grants awarded statewide to promote worksite programs designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of city employees and family members.
Awards are made to members of the GMA GMEBS Life and Health Insurance Fund, underwritten by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, based on a city’s commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.