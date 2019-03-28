The city of Ringgold has worked out a tentative agreement with a developer to have a sidewalk installed in front of an upcoming medical office building along Battlefield Parkway.
On March 11, engineer Josh Hutcheson with the Cleveland, Tenn-based Berry Engineers requested to pay a fee in lieu of installing a sidewalk at the development he’s working on.
“I’ve been working with Greg Boss (Ringgold’s Code Enforcement Officer) with the city, who’s been reviewing my civil plans, and he brought up that there is a requirement in the code of ordinances requiring all new development to install a sidewalk along the development’s frontage,” Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson’s reasoning for the request stemmed from the layout of the property, which poses challenges for a developing a sidewalk.
“For this particular development, there’s not anything to connect a sidewalk to,” Hutcheson said. “In addition to that, coming from Battlefield Parkway to the site, there’s a real steep grade, which would make installing a sidewalk difficult.”
The request essentially would involve the developer paying a fee to cover the cost of the city installing the sidewalk instead rather than the developer installing it.
In a past case, the council has approved the paying of a fee for the cost of construction of the sidewalk.
“The amount I came up with based on a five-foot width sidewalk along the frontage of our property; it’s 895-square-feet, and that at $5 per square-foot, which is pretty standard for the cost of construction on a concrete sidewalk – it is $4,475 that we would pay the city in lieu of the sidewalk,” Hutcheson explained.
During the discussion, the Council supported the plan, but Mayor Nick Millwood opined that would be in the best interest for all involved to gather quotes for the work to evaluate the price.
“The quote you’ve provided does look to be a fair quote, but normally our procedure is that we’ll come up with a quote and provide it to the business,” Millwood explained. “I don’t think it would be wildly outside of what you gave us.”
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the request to pay the city, but will come back to Hutcheson and the developer with a specific amount at a later date.
Councilman Randall Franks explained that the city doesn’t have a lot of experience with such requests, which is why it’s important to follow a protocol.
“This is only the second time we’ve done this,” Franks said. “It’s not something we’ve done consistently, so that’s why our staff needs to look at it and make sure that we follow the same equitable approach to coming up with that number that we did with the previous property owners.”