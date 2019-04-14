The city of Ringgold recently approved the purchase of new vehicles and equipment for different departments.
On March 25, Ringgold’s City Council signed off on the purchase of a new vehicle and two equipment pieces.
City Manager Dan Wright said the biggest purchase, while pricey, actually came in nearly $60,000 under what the city planned to spend on it.
“We recommend approval of the bid from Mid-South Equipment of Chattanooga for a JCB 3CX-15 Super Backhoe/Front Loader in the amount of $90,500 to be paid from the sewer fund,” Wright said. “We had budgeted $150,000, but the bid came in at $90,500.”
The Council unanimously approved the purchase, as well as the purchase of a Dodge 3500 utility truck for the water department and a landscape rake.
“It’s recommended that we buy it (the truck) from Mt. View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for $44,569.50 due to it being closest to the bid specifications,” Wright said.
The landscape rake will be purchased from Meade Equipment for the sewer department in the amount of $7,425.
Wright said the rake was identified and budgeted as a capital improvement purchase.
In addition to the new vehicle and equipment, the city also voted to approve its general liability insurance with Hudson Insurance at a cost of $66,874.