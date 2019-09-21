The Ringgold Lady Tigers completed an unbeaten run in the Region 6-AAA regular season with wins over Murray County and Haralson County last week and will head into the Region 6-AAA tournament sporting a 14-game overall winning streak.
Ringgold 8, Murray County 0
The Lady Tigers celebrated Senior Night last Tuesday and continued their stellar play with a shutout of the Lady Indians.
Shelby Cole had an RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning and later ripped a two-run homer in the fourth inning as she finished the night 3-for-3. Jade Gainer went 2-for-2, while Baileigh Pitts, Riley Nayadley, Caroline Hemphill and Kaylee Phillips all had one RBI each.
Phillips got the win. She pitched three innings of four-hit ball with five strikeouts. Taylor Thomas threw the last two innings for the Lady Tigers. She walked two and did not give up a hit while striking out one batter.
Ringgold 5, Haralson County 2
The Lady Tigers, the new No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A according to Score Atlanta, capped the region slate with a win at No. 10-ranked Haralson County in Tallapoosa on Thursday.
Ringgold took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning before adding three insurance runs in the sixth. The Lady Rebels would get two runs back in the bottom of the sixth, but got no closer.
Gainer was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Lady Tigers. Nayadley and Cole had two hits each, while Cole and Ava Raby each had one RBI.
Phillips picked up the win in the circle. She gave up 11 hits in seven innings, but just two earned runs as she finished with two strikeouts.
Ringgold 12, Ridgeland 6
The Blue-and-White (18-3, 8-0) got three hits and two RBIs from Taylor Layne and three RBIs from Hemphill in a victory over the Lady Panthers at the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex on Friday night.
Pitts, Nayadley, Gainer and Addi Broome had two hits apiece in the victory. Rachel Akers had a triple and drove in two runs, while Nayadley, Gainer, Raby and Alex Huerta added one RBI each. Taylor Thomas got the win in the circle. She gave up six earned runs on 11 hits in five innings of work.