The Ringgold Playhouse will be looking for its next wave of talent when it holds open auditions the summer comedy, “Moon Over Buffalo,” Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23.
The classic play has several great roles available for actors of various ages and will run for seven performances in late June.
“We are so excited for the upcoming auditions for Ken Ludwig's backstage farce ‘Moon Over Buffalo’,” Director Kimberly Tyner Jones said. “This show is full of fast-paced physical humor, razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, slapstick and situational humor, backstage shenanigans, and dysfunctional family dynamics, making this a bubbling concoction of hilarity.”
Play synopsis
In the madcap comedy tradition of ‘Lend me a Tenor’, the hilarious ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing Private Lives and Cyrano de Bergerac in repertory in Buffalo, New York with 5 actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingenue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiance and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George’s body.
The play has roles available for three women and four men of different ages.
Jones says actors must be able to do physical comedy, and that several characters need to be able to do an upper-class British accent.
Auditions will consist of cold reads from the script, and Jones encourages actors of all experience levels to try out.
Character descriptions
GEORGE HAY - (Male, 50s-60s) An overly dramatic actor, often a ham. Sometimes he drinks too much; he is a large presence in any room, both physically and vocally.
CHARLOTTE HAY - (Female, 50s-60s) Attractive leading lady, a larger than life drama queen who plays all the leads, even the ones she is now a bit too old to do; Must be able to do strong physical comedy and an upper-class British accent.
ETHEL - (Female, late 60s-70s) Charlotte’s mother who is almost completely deaf. Grumpy and a trouble-maker; a former star actress.
ROSALIND “ROZ” - (Female, 20s-30s) George and Charlotte’s daughter; she used to be an actress in the troupe, but does not want to follow in the family business. Must be able to do an upper-class British accent.
EILEEN - (Female, early 20s) An aspiring actress in the touring company of George and Charlotte; she is their ingenue; she is very attractive, eager to please, and can seem a bit flighty and naïve at times.
HOWARD - (Male, late 20s-30s) – a weatherman and Rosalind's fiance. He comes across as a wimp, a little annoying, nervous, and very excitable. Must be able to do strong physical comedy.
PAUL - (Male, late 20s-30s) He is Rosalind’s former love interest, he still loves her, and wants her back; but he has been with the troupe for a long time and would not leave to be with her. Must be able to do strong physical comedy; must be able to do an upper-class British accent.
RICHARD - (Male, 50s-60s) He is George and Charlotte's attorney, but he is in love with Charlotte - always trying to get her to leave George. He is wealthy and used to getting what he wants, and he is both amused and perplexed by the Hay family.
“Even if you have never been onstage before, but have always wanted to try, come on out to auditions,” Jones said. “It is never too late to join in the fun.”
Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. each evening April 22-23 at Patriot Hall located at 406 Cotter Street next to the city pool.