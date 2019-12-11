The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will hold open auditions for its first production of the 2020 Season, John Cariani’s LOVE/SICK, Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Ringgold’s Patriot Hall located at 406 Cotter Street.
The play, a heartwarming collection of nine short intertwined stories, will provide audiences with an entertaining start to the season, which will kick off Valentine’s Day weekend.
The show will be directed by Renee Lierow with five total performances slated to take place at the historic Ringgold Depot over the production dates of Feb. 13, 14, 15, and 16.
“It’s a great show with a lot of great parts available for both men and women,” said Director Renee Lierow. “We’re excited to bring this wonderful play to our stage and we can’t wait for the community to show us its talent at auditions.”
Play synopsis
A darker cousin to Almost, Maine, John Cariani’s LOVE/SICK is a collection of 9 slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 85-minute romp explores the pain, joy, highs and lows of being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, LOVE/SICK is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in all of us.
Play/character breakdown
The play was written for four actors (2M, 2W), but can also be performed with as many as 18 actors (9M, 9W). Using a larger cast affords the opportunity to use actors of varying ages. Since the characters in the earlier plays are quite innocent, actors playing roles in the first few plays can be in their 20s and early 30s. As the play progresses, the characters become more worldly, so actors cast in the later plays should be late-30s and could be in their 40s and – in the last play – their 50s.
The nine plays showcase stories of strangers falling in love at first sight, wedding day jitters, crumbling marriages, people falling for their close friends, and even recent divorcees trying to start life over again.
The play has roles available for as many as 9 men and 9 women, or as few as 2 men and 2 women. Actors are not required to attend both nights of auditions – attending one of the two nights will suffice. Auditions will consist of readings from the script.
Per director Renee Lierow, all actors of any experience level are welcome to audition.
“Experience isn’t necessary and we at TRP always welcome all new actors,” Lierow said. “Whether you’ve done a dozen shows, or if this would be your first audition ever, come be a part of this with us.”
Those interested in filling out an audition application in advance and bringing it with them to the auditions can request one by emailing TheRinggoldPlayhouse@gmail.com.