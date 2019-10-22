The city of Ringgold has agreed to partner with a regional environmental commission on a project to help with the water quality of South Chickamauga Creek.
During the Oct. 14 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained the idea behind the project and explained how analysis and treatment of stormwater could help the creek.
“We’ve been working on this particular project for some time now – this is through the Limestone Valley Regional Commission,” Wright said.
Wright explained that Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development focuses on water conservation, water quality improvements, natural resource education, and improving the community.
The main objective of the project, which is being called the Ringgold Green Infrastructure project, will be to clean stormwater before it reaches the creek.
“This is at South Depot Street down by the water plant – what they’re trying to do is catch what they call the ‘first flush’, which is the waters that come off parking lots and streets as it begins to rain," Wright said. "There will be crates that’ll be in the bottom of the ditch area that’ll allow that water to go in and soak into the ground. That’s where they do what they call the first flush and reduce the metals and things that come off; it’s an environmental type project.”
In the past, Limestone Valley has helped organize creek cleanups and other events to help better Ringgold’s creek and others in surrounding communities.
“They (Limestone Valley) will be providing the materials; the bushes and those type things,” Wright said. The city will partner with them and provide some of the assistance.”
During the discussion, Wright also pointed out that the project could offer environmental education opportunities for area schools.
“We’ll also be trying to partner with our high schools and our extension office with master gardeners,” Wright said. “We also talked in our work session about reaching out to some of our colleges because this is a real good environmental science type project to try to get the water quality better in all of our streams.”
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved allowing use of the property along the creek and road that’s accessible from South Depot Street near the Ringgold Water Treatment Plant.
Mayor Nick Millwood opined that the project will do a lot for the state of the creek, and all help will be welcomed.
“This is going to make our creek cleaner, so that’s great,” Millwood said. “We’re happy for all the partners we can get in that.”