Ringgold mayoral candidate Paul Lee was recently reported to the state ethics board for offering to reward voters with free meals in a social media post, officials say.
Lee, one of three candidates running for the office of Ringgold mayor, made noise earlier this week during the Oct. 28 City Council meeting by accusing current Mayor Nick Millwood of “unethically” using a non-profit organization’s funds as seed money for that group’s fundraiser.
Despite the accusations, Millwood ultimately discredited the claim by producing city finance documentation explaining that sponsorship money he helped bring in is was what was actually used to purchase the fundraiser supplies and not direct donations given to the organization.
After Monday night’s meeting, Millwood and several residents criticized Lee for accusing someone of unethical behavior while he himself has fallen under scrutiny for behavior unbecoming of a candidate.
In early Oct., Lee allegedly made a Facebook post from his personal account onto his “Elect Paul Lee” page offering free dinners to voters who kept their “I Voted” stickers and presented them at restaurants of his choosing after the election.
“If I’m elected Mayor of Ringgold save your “I Voted” stickers and I will go ahead and boost business with local downtown restaurants, as I will pick up to 2 restaurants and buy everyone who voted and have their decal a FREE meal,” Lee wrote in the post.
Residents and others following the campaigns were quick to point out that offering gifts or rewards to voters is a violation of Georgia’s elections code.
According to O.C.G.A. 21-2-570, “Giving or receiving, offering to give or receive, or participating in the giving or receiving of money or gifts for registering as a voter, voting, or voting for a particular candidate” is considered an offense.
The code also stipulates violators of that code could face criminal charges.
“Any person who gives or receives, offers to give or receive, or participates in the giving or receiving of money or gifts for the purpose of registering as a voter, voting, or voting for a particular candidate in any primary or election shall be guilty of a felony,” the code reads.
The post was taken down shortly after it was posted on Oct. 2, but not before several people screenshotted the offer.
According to Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore, her office was made aware of the post and relayed it to the state elections board.
“We received the complaint and we reported it,” Moore said.
Although the complaint was reported, officials with the Secretary of State’s Office say they aren’t at liberty to discuss the matter and wouldn’t say whether an investigation is underway or not.
“We cannot confirm or deny anything at this point,” said Walter Jones, director of communications for the Secretary of State’s Office.
When asked earlier this week about the offer to purchase meals for voters after the election, Lee said the claim is being blown out of proportion and that he was merely trying to help voter turnout and city businesses.
“The meal thing has already been addressed,” Lee said. “It was a good faith attempt to get citizens out to vote by bringing your “I Voted” decal regardless of who you voted for. Bojangles’ and Popeye’s and several restaurants in Atlanta do it every year.”
Lee, Millwood, and Tony Hullender are the three candidates vying for the seat of Ringgold mayor, which will be decided Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 1, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 5.