A Ringgold man is accused of stealing a 2009 black Honda Civic worth $2,500 before forcibly entering several homes at 2531 Shorter Ave. at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Lee Whittemore, of 385 Whittemore Hollow Road, was released on bond Wednesday shortly after being charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, vehicle theft, entering an automobile, three counts of criminal trespass, three counts of loitering and two counts of giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement.
He was seen by an officer on the porch of one home at the same location, holding the door knob. He gave several different names for himself and dates of birth.
No bond on domestic violence charge
A 32-year-old Rome man is accused of threatening a woman and not allowing her to leave a home days after posting bond on meth charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Floyd Simpson, of 1377 Bells Ferry Road, is facing charges of felony false imprisonment and simple battery after posting bond on meth possession and use of drug related objects charges from Jan. 25.
Simpson was taken back to jail Wednesday after he put the complainant “in immediate fear of violent injury” when he raised his foot and acted like he was going to kick her. He then committed the offense of false imprisonment when he would not allow her to leave the area at about 7 a.m.
He was picked up by police at a Martha Berry Boulevard intersection at about 7:25 a.m. He was being held without bond Wednesday night.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Report: Woman driving 15 mph below the speed limit found with meth
A Rome woman was arrested Tuesday evening on felony a meth possession charge after police pulled her over, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pamela Elaine Eleam, 46, of 219 Cave Spring St., was pulled over by Rome police Tuesday evening for traveling 15 mph under the speed limit and having a broken rear windshield covered by a non-transparent material. During a search police found suspected methamphetamine.
Rome man charged with cocaine possession
Rome police charged man with felony cocaine possession and crossing guard lines Tuesday evening.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Aubrey Courtland Floyd, 43, of 1204 Martha Berry Blvd., Apt. 207,was brought to the jail on two contempt of superior court charges for failure to pay child support. When he entered the jail, officers found a “baggie” of cocaine in his possession.
Floyd remained in jail Wednesday morning with a blanket bond of $5,700.
Police: Taylorsville man broke into Berry buildingA 21-year-old man is being held with a $7,900 bond for felony second-degree burglary.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
William Christopher Bruce, 21, of 202 Williams Road, Taylorsville, entered a locked building on the Berry College on Monday evening and was later discovered by witnesses. Before officers arrived, Bruce fled the scene.
Report: Man pawned another’s four wheeler
A Silver Creek man is charged with felony theft by conversion after he reportedly pawned another person’s four-wheeler, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
In November 2019, Jamie Lee Shirey, 45, of 11 High Point Court, Silver Creek, pawned another person’s 2016 Suzuki LT SN four-wheeler valued at $6,500, without the person’s permission. Shirey failed to make payments to the pawn shop and the four-wheeler was sold to another person.
Shirey remained in jail Wednesday morning with a bond of $3,500.
Olivia Morley, staff writer