The Ringgold Lady Tigers got another balanced night on offense and improved to 9-0 overall with a 48-14 road victory at LaFayette last Tuesday.
Kayla Lopez and Allie Massengale each had eight points as Ringgold improved to 4-0 in NGAC play. Kinsley Forscutt finished with seven points. Riley Burdette and Cady Helton had six points each. Leiah Henderson and Brooke Baldwin both finished with five, while Chloe Lohmann added three.
Michaela Baker had eight points for LaFayette (2-6, 2-3). Kenedy Ludy chipped in with four points and Jenna Baker scored two.
Lakeview 47, Rossville 17
The Lady Warriors got out to a 12-0 start last Tuesday as they picked up a road victory.
Heidi Johnson led Lakeview with 15 points. Zoey Martin finished with 13 and Ziara Thompson ended the night with eight points.
Rossville (0-8, 0-5) got nine points from Shayla Rosson and four from Haylee Collins. Piper Newbille and Kierra Reagan both finished with two points.
Lakeview 39, Gordon Lee 12
The Lady Warriors went into the holiday break fresh off a Thursday afternoon win in Fort Oglethorpe.
Lakeview led 15-7 at halftime before opening up their lead in the second half.
Johnson had 11 points for Lakeview (8-1, 5-0) followed by Ziara Thompson with nine and Mercedes Thompson with seven. Martin finished with six points. Christina Gass added four and Presley Piatt chipped in with two.
Abby Logan and Tenslee Wilson had four points each for the Lady Trojans, while Madeline Bailey and Dallas Wagoner both finished with two points.
Chattanooga Valley 36, Saddle Ridge 30
In Rock Spring, Jamiah Lewis had 17 points and teamed up with Miriam Gaines four 15 steals as the Lady Eagles picked up the road victory last Tuesday to move to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Camby Arthur had six points and six rebounds. Alexis Wheeler had 10 rebounds to go with her four points and Desiree Powell finished with seven boards.
FanTasja Barber had 15 points and six steals for the Lady Mustangs (3-5, 2-2). Vianca Segarra finished with six points and Avery Jenkins added four. Alivia Hughes had three points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while Olivia Acuff pulled down seven rebounds.
Heritage 33, Trion 26
Dayonna Perryman had 12 points for the Lady Generals (7-3, 4-1) last Tuesday’s win. Bree Wilson finished with six points, followed by Macie Collins with five and Natalie Vaughn with four.
Gordon Lee 29, Dade County 24
The Lady Trojans got their long-awaited first win last Tuesday.
Wilson led the way with 10 points for the Navy-and-White (1-9, 1-5). Wagoner and Bailey each finished with six points and Logan added five in the victory.
Dalton 46, Saddle Ridge 13
Last Monday night in Dalton, the Lady Mustangs got four points from Mallony Mitchell, two points and 11 rebounds from Hughes and two points and seven rebounds by Barber in a road loss.
Acuff had two points, three rebounds and a block. Segarra chipped in with two points and a rebound. Jenkins also had a point and a rebound.