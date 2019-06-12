The city of Ringgold is nearing completion of its long-awaited protective glass project at City Hall.
The issue of employee safety was a priority of city officials over the past year or so as they’ve discussed, budgeted, and planned on installing protective glass at the main counter at City Hall.
With the glass having been installed last month, City Manager Dan Wright says there are still a couple of more things to be finalized before the project is officially complete.
“The project is still not completed – one panel was shipped in with a defect and Dean Peters with Ross Glass is working diligently to have the supplier exchange the panel,” Wright explained. “The replacement should be here at the end of June.”
Wright says steel panels were installed on the lower portion of the counter after the erection of the glass.
“The overall appearance has turned out much nicer than I expected,” Wright said. “Kenny McDade, the architect, did an excellent job making this project blend in with the existing setup.”
The city awarded contracts for the work in the fall in the amount of $32,233, which is a high-priority investment when considering the safety aspect of what takes place at the counter on a daily basis.
“It is important to understand that the front office services many different roles – most of the time our citizens think of it as the place to pay a water bill or get a permit, but the fact is it serves as the reception to the police department and city court,” Wright said.
The handful of ladies who work the front desk regularly; Sheila Wallace, Christy Fleming, Elizabeth Brock, and Yvonne Robertson, drafted a collective statement thanking city officials for their commitment to their safety.
“The installment of the bulletproof glass in the reception area has made us feel more safe and secure,” the statement said. “Daily, we assist the public with multiple requests related to civil complaints, police reports, and citations – some of which have resulted in individuals going to jail, domestic violence situations and drug charges. Unfortunately, we hear of incidents involving irate individuals entering government buildings and behaving violently. Rarely will you enter a government office such as a police department, sheriff’s office or courthouse where there is not similar safety features installed. We appreciate the City Council, the Mayor and the City Manager for being proactive and caring about our safety and well-being.”