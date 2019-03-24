Ringgold implements new construction waste ordinance

After the necessary readings, the city of Ringgold introduced a new ordinance to hold construction crews accountable for their waste on job sites.
During the March 11 City Council meeting, the board held the final reading of the ordinance, which is designed to keep sites litter and debris free during and after development is completed.
“It boils down to construction waste,” said Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford. “Any time there’s a project in the city, they (construction crews/developers) must supply a receptacle for all their waste; metal, chemical, paper, whatever. This is just our way of say, ‘hey, if you’re going to do the work, you’re not just going to throw everything out and leave it there’.”
With a surge economic growth in Ringgold over the past few years, the ordinance will hopefully keep littering to a minimum and help with city beautification.
“The one I really like (in the ordinance) is where cement trucks cannot go out there washing trucks out and run all that on city property on the side of the streets,” Crawford said.
Per the ordinance, violators can be cited by the city’s code enforcement officer or members of the police department.
Councilman Larry Black said he’s in favor of ordinance and hopes it remedies recent issue the city has encountered.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction so that we can address some of these issues in the past with all the construction and the growth that we have in Ringgold,” Black said. “I think this is really going to be a good ordinance.”