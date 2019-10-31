On Thursday, Nov. 7, the public is invited to see a special encore presentation of the musical “Bright Star” by International Thespian Society Troupe 8715, Ringgold High School’s award-winning theater troupe. The public event is free of charge.
“The play is a story of tragedy and redemption,” says Kelly Schroder, assistant director of Troupe 8715. “It’s written by Steve Martin – yes, that Steve Martin, and Edie Brickell.”
“Bright Star” is the story of a young woman who finds herself in the family way and is forced into giving up her child for adoption – or that’s what she thinks she’s doing. Instead, her baby is thrown into a river, unbeknownst to her. Years later, she tries to find her child and learns of the tragedy, but later discovers that someone saved him. Mother and (now grown) child and many other players in the sad story are eventually reconciled and peace and happiness are restored.
On Oct. 24, Ringgold High School hosted the Georgia High School Association Region 6AAA One Act Play competition. Eight schools competed by performing a one-act play under stringent guidelines. Trained judges evaluated performances on everything from how actors interacted during performances to vocal interpretations to rhythm and tempo and more.
RHS won first place in the regional competition and will go on to state level competition on Nov. 9 at Mary Persons High School in Forsythe.
“One judge gave us a score of 100,” says Schroder. “She said it was the first time she’d ever given a 100. One of our students, Brianna Reaves, was chosen as best actress for the region.”
The RHS theater troupe has been racking up awards the past few years. In 2017, after not competing for years, RHS earned 5th place in the regional One Act Play competition. In 2018, they were the runners up. This year, they won first place.
In February 2019, RHS won five nominations competing at the prestigious Shuler Awards: Best Direction, Best Music Direction, Best Actress, Best Orchestration and Best Show. They won the award for Best Music Direction and performed live on Georgia Public Broadcasting at the 11th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards. They have also won numerous awards in the singing category.
RHS’s free performance on Nov. 7 will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Ringgold High School, 29 Tiger Trail.