Officials with the city of Ringgold issued proclamations last week recognizing the fast-pitch softball state championships won this year by Ringgold and Heritage High Schools.
During the Nov. 11 City Council meeting, Councilman Kelly Bomar spoke about each school’s accomplishments, which included a 4-A championship for Heritage and an 3-A title for the ladies of Ringgold.
“All of us have a heart for education and I feel like y’all’s work whether it’s band, theatre – I just like bragging on y’all, so any time y’all do something like this, you’ll be welcome here,” Bomar said.
The proclamations honored each team and its coaching staff for their hard work, practice, dedication, countless hours of investment that went into each championship.
“We would like to officially offer you a hearty congratulations and thank you for making our community shine,” Bomar said.
Mayor Nick Millwood, like Bomar, is a teacher in the community -- he also spoke about how wonderful the accomplishments are for each school, and how he’s happy to see former students excelling at the high school level.
“I would just like to say how wonderful it is to see all of you out here,” Millwood said. “I’ve had the honor of coaching and teaching some of you, so what a wonderful sight. We are very proud of you.”
Council member Sara Clark also spoke about what the championships mean for the evolution of female sports in schools.
“When I was in high school, there were no girl’s sports, so you are so lucky,” Clark recalled. “Always treasure this time because you’re so fortunate to actually have it now and there are a lot of people who fought to give you the opportunity to have these teams. Congratulations, it’s great!”
Although Heritage and Ringgold are rival schools, Councilman Randall Franks opined that the two teams collectively show the wealth of talent in the community as a whole.
“Thank you all for working so hard individually and together as a team to not only make your teams shine, but to make Ringgold and Catoosa County shine,” Franks said.