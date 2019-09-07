The Ringgold Lady Tigers dropped a pair of home matches to Calhoun (25-16, 25-20) and LaFayette (25-16, 25-16) Thursday night at David Moss Gymnasium. Calhoun came into the match as the No. 4-ranked team in Class 3A, while LaFayette is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.
Sydney Pittman and Jasley Brooks had three kills each for the Lady Tigers against Ringgold. Pittman also had a block, while Brooks added a dig. Bethany Thomason had four digs and a kill, while Zoie Metcalf added nine assists and one dig.
Melanie Severns picked up two blocks, a kill, an ace and a dig, while a kill from Makenna Mercer, an ace from Gracie Milford and an ace and a dig from Emily Ridley rounded out the stat sheet.
Against the Lady Ramblers, Pittman had a team-high four kills. Thomason had three kills, two digs and a block, while Severns added three kills and a block. Metcalf recorded 10 assists, two digs and an ace.
Also contributing was Brooks (one ace), Ridley (one ace, one assist) and Milford (one kill, one ace, one dig).
The Lady Tigers (13-13) by going 2-3 at finishing second in the Silver Bracket of the 2019 Volley at the Creek Tournament Saturday at Coahulla Creek High School in Varnell.
Ringgold lost its opening match to Sonoraville (25-19, 15-25, 3-15), bounced back with a win over Central (25-7, 25-7), but fell to Calhoun (12-25, 17-25). They went on to defeat the host school in bracket play (25-9, 25-5) before a tough three-set loss to Fannin County (27-25, 23-25, 13-15) ended their day.
Individual statistics from Saturday were unavailable as of press time.