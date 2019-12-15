The Ringgold Lady Tigers began last week by dropping a second consecutive Region 6-AAA contest, but rebounded to end the week with a new two-game region winning streak.
Calhoun girls 54, Ringgold 46
Ringgold led 16-13 after the end of the first quarter last Tuesday night, but the homestanding Lady Jackets would tie things up at 27 apiece by halftime before outscoring the Lady Tigers 27-19 in the second half.
Britiya Curtis had 20 points for Calhoun, while Anna George finished with 12 points.
Rachel Akers paced Ringgold with 16 points. She also finished with six steals, four rebounds and three assists. Sarah Headrick added 10 points, while Sydney Pittman had seven points to go with five steals and five assists.
Ringgold girls 57, LFO 28
A huge crowd was in attendance for Friday’s highly-anticipated contest, but the Lady Tigers put the game away early by outscoring the Lady Warriors, 19-2, over the first eight minutes of play before going on to lead 34-11 at the break.
Akers scored eight of her 22 points in the first quarter and finished with 16 points in the first half. She also pulled down nine rebounds, while Pittman added 11 points and seven assists. Six points by Shelby Cole and five from Rachel Lopez would round out the scoring for Ringgold.
Ringgold girls 55, Haralson County 19
The Lady Tigers traveled to Tallapoosa on Saturday, hoping to avoid a letdown after Friday night’s county rivalry win and avoid one they did.
Ringgold improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in region play after thoroughly dismantling the Lady Rebels of Haralson County.
Akers capped a big week with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Pittman dropped in 10 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Riley Nayadley had seven points, two assists and two steals, while Cole had two steals and two assists to go with her four points.
Calhoun boys 65, Ringgold boys 26
Tuesday’s nightcap saw the Jackets hand the Tigers a region loss. Logan Hullender had a team-high 19 points for Ringgold.
LFO boys 59, Ringgold 42
The Tigers trailed by just four points after the first quarter on Friday night, but the visiting Warriors, who came into the game ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, would use swarming defense over the next two quarters to put a stranglehold on the game.
Ringgold would never get closer than 17 points in the second half. Chandler Johnson had 17 points for the Tigers and Hullender finished with 12 points.
Ringgold boys 51, Haralson County 41
On Saturday, the Blue-and-White collected its second victory of the season and their first in region play. Ringgold (2-7, 1-5) held the Rebels to just eight points in the fourth quarter after finding itself in a 21-21 tie at intermission.
Daniel Fow had the hot hand with 15 points for the Tigers, followed by Jayden Williams with nine.