The Ringgold Lady Tigers followed up a pair of victories during the first week of January with three more big wins this past week.
Ringgold girls 64, Adairsville 20
The Blue-and-White jumped back into Region 6-AAA play at home last Tuesday night and cruised to an easy win over visiting Adairsville. Ringgold led 29-11 at halftime before outscoring the other Lady Tigers 21-4 in the third quarter to ice the victory.
Rachel Akers finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Pittman had 10 points, seven steals and five assists. Shelby Cole finished with seven points, while Sarah Headrick added six.
Amber Gainer had five points on the evening. Addi Broome, Rachel Lopez, Drew Burke and Caroline Hemphill all had four points with Hemphill picking up five assists. Riley Nayadley and Wendy Hamby each scored two. Ringgold also collected 25 steals on the night.
Ringgold girls 56, Sonoraville 49
The Lady Phoenix came into Friday’s game having lost just once in region play. That setback was a 66-30 thumping on the road at the hands of Ringgold back on Dec. 6.
But in the friendly confines of their own home gym, Sonoraville’s chance at revenge was altered by the Lady Tigers.
Akers and Lopez each scored six points in the fourth quarter as Ringgold pulled away to beat the Lady Phoenix for the second time this season. The Lady Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter after clinging to a 40-36 lead after three periods of play.
Akers finished with 14 points and four rebounds, while Lopez had 13 points and handed out seven assists. Nayadley had 10 points to go with four rebounds and three assists, while Cole scored just four points, but collected four steals and pulled down a team-high 10 boards.
Ringgold girls 66, Coahulla Creek 50
One day after the win at Sonoraville, the Lady Tigers made the short drive to Varnell and took down the Lady Colts in a Saturday afternoon matinee. With the victory, Ringgold improved to 11-7 overall. More importantly, they upped their region record to 9-2 and assumed first place in the standings going into this new week.
Only five players scored for the Lady Tigers in the game. Akers continued an outstanding senior season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Nayadley had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Pittman finished with 14 points and six steals, while Lopez and Maggie Reed had nine points each. Reed also grabbed six boards.
Ringgold boys 44, Adairsville 42
The Tigers opened last week with a second straight win. Logan Hullender scored 21 points and Jayden Williams added nine as Ringgold picked up the road victory and avenged a 21-point loss to Adairsville in the team’s first meeting back on Dec. 3.
Sonoraville boys 49, Ringgold 42
The Tigers dropped a narrow decision to the Phoenix on Friday. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Coahulla Creek boys 44,
Ringgold 42
In Saturday’s final game, the Tigers dropped to 5-13 overall and 2-9 in region play with a heartbreaking two-point loss that wasn’t decided until the final seconds. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.