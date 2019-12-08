The Ringgold Lady Tigers got last week off to a hot start with two big Region 6-AAA victories, but hit a bump in the road on Saturday night with their first region loss of the season.
Ringgold girls 72, Adairsville 29
Last Tuesday’s 6-AAA saw the homestanding Lady Tigers pile up 37 first-half points and hold the visiting Lady Tigers to just six points in the first 16 minutes before going on to an easy win.
Shelby Cole had 11 points and five assists for Ringgold. Rachel Akers also finished with 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Sydney Pittman and Rachel Lopez had 10 points apiece and Addi Broome finished with eight as 12 different players scored for the home team. Ringgold also collected 33 steals as a team.
Ringgold girls 66, Sonoraville 30
An early-season showdown between two state-ranked teams turned out to be about as one-sided as it could get.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Tigers bolted out to a 19-6 advantage after the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas as they blew out the No. 8 Lady Phoenix in Ringgold on Friday.
Akers had 17 points for Ringgold and Maggie Reed added 15 points as the Lady Tigers built a 36-13 lead at the break before pouring it on in the fourth quarter.
Lopez finished with 10 points. Riley Nayadley had eight points and a dozen rebounds, while Pittman had five points and dished out seven assists.
Malijah Parks had 14 points for Lady Phoenix, but no other Sonoraville player scored more than five.
Coahulla Creek girls 53, Ringgold 29
One night after the big win over Sonoraville, the Lady Tigers couldn’t find the same magic against visiting Coahulla Creek.
The Lady Colts took advantage of a cold shooting night by the home team to lead 29-12 at halftime en route to the victory 53-29.
Sarah Headrick had eight points for Ringgold (3-3 overall, 2-1 in 6-AAA), followed by Nayadley with seven and Lopez with five. Akers led the way with eight rebounds and Pittman dished out three assists. The Lady Tigers went 14 of 19 at the free throw line.
Adairsville boys 61, Ringgold 40
The Tigers dropped their region opener last Tuesday. O’Reilly Matthews had 14 points to pace Ringgold.
Sonoraville boys 68, Ringgold 41
Friday’s nightcap saw the Tigers fall, despite 18 points from Logan Hullender.
Coahulla Creek boys 41, Ringgold 40
Saturday’s boys’ game saw the Tigers unable to hang on to a 19-14 advantage at intermission as the Colts scored 19 points in the third quarter alone before hanging on for a one-point win.
Hullender had 17 points and nine rebounds as Ringgold dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in 6-AAA play.