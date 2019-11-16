The Ringgold Lady Tigers trailed by one point after the first quarter last Tuesday night, but outscored rival Lakeview 11-2 in the second quarter and added to their lead in the third as they stayed unbeaten a 34-21 road victory in a non-league game.
Cady Helton had 12 points to lead a balanced Ringgold scoring attack. Allie Massengale finished with seven points. Brooke Baldwin dropped in six points, followed by five from Riley Burdette and two each from Leiah Henderson and Kayla Lopez.
Ziara Thompson had nine points for the Lady Warriors, who dropped their first game of the season. Zoey Gray-Martin had six points in the loss, while Christina Gass, Presley Piatt and Christen Collins chipped in with two points apiece.
Ringgold girls 25, LaFayette 11
The Lady Tigers moved to 3-0 with a home victory on Thursday. Helton had eight points in the victory. Burdette and Massengale both finished with five points. Serenity Russell finished with three points, followed by Lopez and Kinsley Forscutt with two each.
Michaela Baker had seven points to pace the Lady Ramblers, while Kenedy Ludy and Suki Williams had two apiece.
Heritage girls 44, LaFayette 32
Dayonna Perryman and Macie Collins combined for 23 of their 29 points in the first half as the Lady Generals collected a road victory at LaFayette last Tuesday.
Heritage took a 31-13 lead at the break and never looked back. Perryman finished with 15 points and Collins ended her night with 14. Aaliyah Rodgers had eight points, followed by Natalie Vaughn with four and Kelsey Anderson with two.
Michaela Baker poured in 10 points for the Lady Ramblers, now 0-2 on the year. Ella Webb finished with seven and Jenna Baker added six. Ludy and Williams both picked up four points in the loss, while Maggie Green added three.
Lakeview improved to 1-1 after defeating Heritage on Thursday and ending the Lady Generals’ three-game winning streak to open the season. The final score and individual scoring for both teams had not been provided as of press time.
Chattanooga Valley girls 56, Rossville 15
The Lady Eagles led 25-13 at halftime on Thursday, but took control for good in the second half in a road win.
Alexis Wheeler had 10 points and Georgia Anderson finished with eight in a balanced scoring attack for the visitors. Mylee Howard and Emma Yarbrough each finished with seven points. Jamiah Lewis, Desiree Powell and Ragan Wimpee had six points each. Miriam Gaines had four points and Emma Fowler finished with two for the still-unbeaten Lady Eagles.
Shayla Rosson had eight points for the Lady Bulldogs, followed Collins with three, Redman with two and Jones with one.
Trion girls 52, Saddle Ridge 31
On Thursday in Rock Spring, the visiting Lady Bulldogs started out fast and pulled away for the win.
FanTasja Barber had a team-high 12 points for the Lady Mustangs (0-2), followed nine from Vianca Segarra on three 3-pointers. Olivia Acuff added six points, while Avery Jenkins had three and Alivia Hughes chipped in with one.
Trion also took the win in a game at Gordon Lee last Tuesday, but the final score and individual statistics were not available as of press time. The Lady Trojans fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Trion JV girls 23, Saddle Ridge JV 3
The Lady Mustangs’ junior varsity faced off with the visiting Lady Bulldog last Monday night in Rock Spring and it was a tough night for the home teamas their season-opening two-game winning streak was snapped with the loss. Macee Casteel scored all three points for the Navy-and-Red.
Gordon Lee JV girls 23, Saddle Ridge JV 9
Maddie Underwood scored three points for Saddle Ridge on a 3-pointer in Thursday’s loss. Casteel and Emilee Fountain each had two points, while Tamra Yancy and Alesia Leaks each dropped in one point.
Individual scoring for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.