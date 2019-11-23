The Ringgold Lady Tigers used a 16-point second quarter to pull away and beat Heritage, 46-26, in a non-league game last Tuesday night in Boynton.
Allie Massengale had 13 points for Ringgold. Cady Helton finished with nine points and Kayla Lopez added six.
Macie Collins led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Generals (3-2). Aaliyah Rodgers was the next highest scorer with three.
Ringgold 58, Gordon Lee 12
Back in Catoosa County on Thursday, the Lady Tigers stayed unbeaten as they rolled to 5-0.
Ten different players scored for the hosts. Helton led the way with 13 points, Massengale added 11 and Lopez finished with 10.
Dallas Wagoner led Gordon Lee with five points and Tenslee Wilson chipped in with three.
Saddle Ridge 25, Gordon Lee 24
FanTasja Barber and Olivia Acuff paced the Lady Mustangs (1-2) with nine points each as they picked up their first win of the year last Tuesday.
Wagoner had nine points for the Lady Trojans (0-3).
Trion 35, Chatt. Valley 15Tuesday night was a tough one offensively for the Lady Eagles who were held scoreless in the first quarter and were outscored 26-6 in the second half as they suffered their first loss of the season.
Alexis Wheeler had six points and Mylee Howard added three for CVMS.
Chatt. Valley 31, Dade County 23
The Lady Eagles led by just one point, 20-19, after three quarters of play on Thursday, but outscored the Lady Wolverines in the final stanza, 11-4, to pull away for the victory.
Jamiah Lewis scored 11 points for CVMS. Wheeler added nine points and Miriam Gaines finished with six as the Lady Eagles improved to 3-1 on the season.
Lakeview 46, Dade County 16
Ziara Thompson poured in 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Lady Warriors picked up a win last Tuesday.
Christen Collins finished with nine points and five steals. Mercedes Thompson added eight points. Trinity Heinrich had five points and three assists, while Kaile Richiez pulled down eight boards.
Lakeview 50, Rossville 17
Two nights later, the Red-and-White got 26 points from Thompson in a win over the Lady Bullodgs in a game played at LFO High School.
Collins, Richiez and Heidi Johnson had seven points each in the victory, while Payton Rolfe chipped in with one to round out the scoring. Lakeview is now 3-1 on the year.
Shayla Rosson had seven points to pace Rossville (0-3). Calese Dallas added five points and Piper Newbille finished with four.
LaFayette JV 14, Saddle Ridge JV 6The Lady Ramblers led 6-2 at halftime before scoring the win in the low-scoring game early last week. Individual scoring for LaFayette was not provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge was led by Emilee Fountain with four points and Lexi Underwood with two.
Ringgold 21, Saddle Ridge JV 5Lanie Hamilton had two points, two rebounds and a steal in the Lady Mustangs’ final game before the holiday break. Fountain recorded two points and one rebound, while Tamra Yancy had one points. Macee Casteel finished with six boards and a steal, Ryleigh Ramey and Kendalyn Watson had two rebounds each, while Alesia Leaks had one board.
Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been provided as of press time.