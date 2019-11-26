It’s that “most wonderful time of the year” – Christmas! Here’s what Catoosa cities are doing.
Ringgold
Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. – Christmas parade on Nashville St. Afterward, at Ringgold Market Pavilion: Santa, lights, Christmas carols by local singers, hot cocoa for sale.
Friday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Expo at the Depot, 155 Depot St.: Santa, craft vendors, refreshments for sale, free admission. Downtown merchants open late.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Christmas Expo at the Depot continues. Downtown merchants open late.
Fort Oglethorpe
Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. “The Christmas Express” Christmas Parade, begins around Maxi Auto at 2527 Lafayette Rd., ends at Harker Rd. leading into Barnhardt Circle. Still time to sign up to be in the parade: registration till parade day but preferred by Dec. 11. Parade hotline: 706-858-4639. Entry form available at https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/CHRISTMAS-PARADE-2019-APP.jpg