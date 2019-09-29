The Calhoun Yellow Jackets (4-1 overall, 2-1 Region 6-AAA) started a new region streak as they topped the visiting Ringgold Tigers, 48-3, on Homecoming night at Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium on Friday.
Calhoun senior Julian Ipac picked off a pass from Ringgold’s Dylan Wright on the first play of the game and returned it to the Tigers’ 11-yard line. Senior quarterback Jake Morrow and the Calhoun offense kept up their end of the deal and scored on the very next play as Morrow kept it himself and ran 11 yards for the opening touchdown.
Ringgold (0-5, 0-3) saw some success on offense on the very next drive, moving the ball inside the 5-yard line before settling for a short Landon Eaker field goal, but that was pretty much all the Tigers could muster the entire night.
After Ringgold made the aforementioned 22-yard field goal, Calhoun scored 35 points in the remainder of the first half. Morrow accounted for three of those scores (one passing and one rushing), while backup quarterback Jake Prather came in on a goal-line situation and kept it for 10 yards into the end zone. Jerrian Hames also added his name to the scoresheet as he took an inside handoff, busted it outside and sprinted down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown.
Hames finished with 111 yards rushing on 11 carries and the score.
Calhoun scored once more in the game, as third-string quarterback Owen Goble hit Quin Smith on a wide receiver screen that became a 51-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
The Tigers would drive deep into Calhoun territory on their final possession, but came away empty-handed.
Ringgold will take this Friday off before returning to Don Patterson Field on Oct. 11 for a region game against Sonoraville.