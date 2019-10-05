Ringgold High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday night against Sonoraville in a Region 6-AAA contest. However, it was the visiting Phoenix who spoiled the party with a 41-0 victory.
Sonoraville outgained Ringgold on the night, 334-158, as they built a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Blade Bryant scored on a pair of touchdown runs in the first half. Quarterback Brady Lackey found the endzone on a 27-yard, first-half run and threw an 8-yard pass to running back Colton Richards late in the second quarter to account for the big lead.
The Tigers would fumble on their first possession of the second half at their own 37-yard line and Sonoraville would take advantage of the short field with Richards scoring from a yard out to make it 34-0.
Ringgold would be forced to punt on its next possession, but the Phoenix would fumble the return as Logan Goldsmith pounced on the ball at the Sonoraville 33-yard line. However, the Tigers’ possession would end on a turnover on downs at midfield and with two minutes left in the third period, Lackey threw a 50-yard pass to Brant Bryant for the final points of the night.
Ringgold would get into the redzone one final time late in the fourth, but failed to come away with any points.
Lackey finished 10-of-16 for 203 yards and added 64 yards rushing on seven carries. Blade Bryant led the Phoenix with 111 yards on five catches.
The Tigers, who have been bitten hard by the injury bug in recent weeks, started freshman Ty Gilbert under center. Gilbert went the whole way, completing 7-of-17 passes for 72 yards. Jevon Coney was Ringgold’s leading receiver with 41 yards on three catches, while Price Pennington had 26 carries for a team-high 71 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Cole Carlock forced a fumble for the Tigers. Dillon Quinn broke up a pass and McCain Mangum recorded a sack.
Ringgold (0-6, 0-4) will be back at home this Friday night to take on Murray County in another region game.