The early part of last week was huge for the Ringgold Lady Tigers. They took down county rival Heritage at home last Monday, 4-2, before scoring a win over Catoosa’s other team, LFO, by an identical 4-2 score in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams on Thursday.
Ringgold 4, Heritage 2
The Lady Tigers broke open a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on for the win. Riley Nayadley was the only player in the game with multiple hits as she went 2-for-3 and scored once for the home team. Baileigh Pitts had a double for Ringgold, while Jade Gainer, Shelby Cole, Ava Raby and Caroline Hemphill all came through with one RBI apiece.
Kaylee Phillips picked up the victory. She pitched all seven innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits and a walk. She finished with a pair of strikeouts.
Ringgold 4, LFO 2
Gainer had two hits and two RBIs in the win, while Nayadley had a triple as one of her two hits. Phillips and Alex Huerta both had RBIs in the victory, while Phillips got the win. She pitched seven innings and gave up 13 hits, but allowed just the two earned runs. She finished with one strikeout.
Northwest 4, Ringgold 3At Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park on Saturday, Phillips scattered eight hits and allowed just two earned runs over five innings, but was saddled with the loss. She walked one batter and struck out one batter.
Cole had a double and an RBI for Ringgold, while Amber Gainer had one hit and knocked in two runs.
Ringgold 19, Pickens 3
The Lady Tigers had just nine hits in the second game of the day on Saturday, but scored 12 times in the top of the first inning as the game ended after three on the run rule.
Hemphill had three hits in three at-bats and drove in three runs. Rachel Akers was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Raby had a double and knocked in three runs, while Jade and Amber Gainer had one RBI each.
Taylor Thomas got the win in the circle. She allowed just one earned run on five hits and a walk in three innings of work. She finished with two strikeouts.