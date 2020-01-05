The Ringgold Lady Tigers took a 27-20 lead at halftime, used a big third quarter to open things up and eventually claimed a 61-31 victory at Heritage on Saturday in the first of two non-region matchups between the Catoosa County rivals this season.
Riley Nayadley led Ringgold (8-7) with 15 points. Rachel Akers had 14 points to go with five rebounds. Rachel Lopez finished with eight points and collected four steals. Shelby Cole had seven points, while Sydney Pittman had six assists to go with her seven points.
Gracie Murray had 11 points for Heritage (4-13). Riley Kokinda added six points, followed by Brooke Matherly with five and Sydnee St. John with four.
Ringgold boys 62, Heritage 53
After coming close to a win against Murray County 24 hours earlier, the Tigers responded by taking down the Generals.
Ringgold (4-11) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 13-2 after one quarter. Heritage (7-10) rallied to tie the game at 19 apiece and they would eventually forge a 34-31 lead in the third quarter. However, the Tigers would erupt for 24 points in the final period to regain the lead and ultimately win the game.
Logan Hullender had 23 points for Ringgold, followed by Chandler Johnson with 14 and O’Reilly Matthews with 10.
Individual scoring for the Generals had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold girls 59, Murray County 41
The Lady Tigers led by just six points, 38-32, after three quarters on Friday, but outscored the visiting Lady Indians 21-4 over the final eight minutes to pick up a Region 6-AAAwin in Ringgold.
Maggie Reed scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 6-2 in region play. Akers scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Cole had 11 points, four rebounds and five steals, while Pittman scored nine points and dished out six assists.
Murray County boys 53, Ringgold 51
In Friday’s nightcap, the Tigers gave the Indians all they wanted before finally falling by just two points.
Hullender had 17 points for Ringgold (1-7 in region). Matthews went for 16 points and Johnson finished with 10.