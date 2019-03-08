Ringgold officials denied a recent zoning request for a variance to add commercial storage units to a residential apartment complex being constructed near Chapman Road.
During the Feb. 25 City Council meeting, Down South Homes, LLC owner Tripp Brown explained his company’s request, which was geared toward creating storage space for residents.
“We’re building an apartment site, which is already approved,” Brown explained. “We’ve gotten a lot of requests from our tenants for storage, garage type storage for bicycles, fishing poles, whatever excess items they have that would be handy to have a garage for.”
Brown said the plan was to build rough half as many storage units as actual apartments to better serve the tenants of Ty’s Place Apartments on Mountain View Drive at Chapman Road.
“We have 49-units total approved, and more than half of those are complete,” Brown said. “We’re in completion of the last 17 or 18 units I think. We’re proposing to build 26 garage units for tenant storage. This would only be for our residents, not for outside storage.”
During the public hearing for the request, more than half a dozen residents spoke about concerns they have, which included sightlines, having commercial property in a residential neighborhood, and the possibility of visible storage units igniting a rise in crime.
“We have zoning rules for a reason,” said Canyon Trail resident and local attorney Chris Arnt. “Sometimes when you start down this path we start an easy, slippery slope.”
Arnt opined that granting one developer such a variance would open the door for similar requests in the future. He also claimed the units could attract crime calling commercial storage units “magnets for crime; burglaries, and break-ins.”
“There are storage buildings half a mile up (the road) on Battlefield Parkway that residents who need storage could access,” Arnt said.
Multiple residents were worried about the owners renting the facilities out to non-residents if they weren’t all rented by those living in the apartment complex.
“If they don’t all fill up, what’s to prevent them from renting it to somebody who doesn’t live there; if you grant the variance, nothing,” Arnt said.
Once the public hearing was closed, Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford shared his opinion that the variance shouldn’t be granted.
“I’d like to make a motion that this request not be approved,” Crawford said. “This is in a residential (area), and we have worked for years on zoning. Residential is one of the highest protected areas that we have in the city. I just see no need to put anything commercial in a residential zone.”
Councilman Kelly Bomar said he understands apartment tenants needing storage space, but said he was reluctant to vote in favor of something that might set a precedent that other residential owners might want to capitalize on in the future.
The board ultimately voted to deny the request by a unanimous 5-0 tally.