The Ringgold Lady Tigers split a pair of non-region matches in LaFayette last Tuesday night, edging out Dalton in a nail-biting three-setter before a loss to the Lady Ramblers.
Ringgold bested the Lady Catamounts, 25-17, 18-25 and 15-13, as Jasley Brooks came up with five kills, three digs and two aces. Bethany Thomason also had five kills to go with three aces and two digs. Sydney Pittman added three kills and five blocks. Melanie Severns had three kills and four blocks, while Zoie Metcalf had 17 assists to go with two digs and a kill.
Also contributing in the victory was Emily Ridley (four digs), Gracie Milford (two aces, one dig), Makenna Mercer (one dig), Abby Roach (one kill) and Meredith Fowler (one ace).
The Lady Tigers ended the night with a 25-17, 25-2 loss to the home team. Severns had a team-high three kills to go with a block. Brooks and Pittman picked up two kills each, while Metcalf had a kill, two digs and nine assists. Thomason finished with a kill and an ace. Mercer added one dig and Ridley collected two digs.
Ringgold Lady Tigers settled for another split on Thursday, this time on their own home court.
They began the night by beating Red Bank out of Chattanooga, 25-14 and 25-12. Pittman had a half-dozen kills and two blocks in the win. Brooks added five kills, two digs and a block. Severns also had five kills to go with one block, while Metcalf finished with 21 assists, five aces, three digs and a kill.
Also contributing in the victory was Thomason (three kills, one ace, one dig), Ridley (four digs), Mercer (one kill, one dig) and Roach (one kill, one dig).
However, the Lady Tigers endured a 25-14, 25-5 loss to Northwest Whitfield in the final match of the night. Severns had three kills and two blocks. Metcalf picked up nine assists and two digs. Brooks and Pittman had two kills each. Pittman added a block, while Brooks had an ace and a dig. Thomason finished with a kill and a dig. Ridley added a pair of digs. Roach chipped in with a kill, while Gracie Milford had one dig.
Ringgold’s varsity team closed out the week in Blue Ridge for a tournament at Fannin County High School on Saturday. The Lady Tigers went 3-2 on the day, finished second in their pool and lost in the semifinals.
They sandwiched wins over Dawson County (23-25, 27-15, 15-11) and Gilmer (25-22, 25-18) between a loss to Fannin County (25-18, 25-15). Ringgold (9-7) took down Pickens in the first round of bracket play, 25-18 and 25-14, before falling to Calhoun in the semifinals, 25-17 and 25-20.