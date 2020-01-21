The city of Ringgold recently discussed revising some of the bylaws of its Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) board.
During the first City Council meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 13, Councilman Kelly Bomar brought up a couple of discussion points that could lead to revisions within the board’s bylaws as it pertains the length of terms, serving consecutive terms, and when meetings would be held.
Per the board’s current bylaws, a sitting member of the City Council must hold one of the CVB board seats, but cannot serve consecutive terms. Unlike a lot of local government boards, CVB board terms are only two years rather than four years.
Both points were brought up by Bomar, who has been the board’s Council representative for the past two years.
“We were talking about appointments and stuff coming up on the CVB on which I serve,” Bomar said. “Unlike a lot of the other boards and things we have in the city, the CVB are two-year terms instead of four. One of us on the Council body serves on that board and that person, according to the bylaws, can’t serve two consecutive terms.”
Bomar explained that his term and that of Dr. Ronal Graham expired at the end of the year and that those seats need to be filled.
“As of two weeks ago, we’re technically not on there anymore,” Bomar said.
Bomar could seemingly be able to be reappointed if the bylaws were revised to allow him to serve a second consecutive term.
Although Monday’s discussion was preliminary, the issue will have to be addressed by the CVB with appointments needing to be made.
“The CVB has to change those bylaws if they so desire, and then bring it to this board and we would approve it or deny it,” Bomar said.
In addition to the bylaws regarding terms, Mayor Nick Millwood added that there’s also the possibility of moving the CVB’s monthly meeting (the first Tuesday of every month) in order to have it take place on a Council meeting day.
“We talked about potentially moving the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau meeting to just after our meeting – whether or not we can do that based on the bylaws – we’re going to look and make that adjustment if we can,” Millwood said. “If we can’t, we’ll just be patient and do it when we can.”
As for the now expired terms on the CVB board, Bomar pointed out that anyone interested in serving on the CVB can attempt to do so by applying at Ringgold City Hall before Jan. 31.
Mayor Pro Tem
Also during the Jan. 13 meeting, the board took the time to appoint a new Mayor Pro Tem.
“I would like to ask for a motion to appoint Sara Clark Mayor Pro Tem,” Millwood said.
I’ll make that motion,” Bomar replied.
Clark, who was recently sworn in to her second term of office, abstained from the voting on her appointment, but did receive praise from her fellow Council members for her service to the city.
“Thank you Sara and congratulations,” Millwood said.